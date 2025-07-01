Jalen Ramsey Wasn't a Real Option for the Rams
After reports came out Monday night regarding former Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey's latest move to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the details reveal the Rams never had a legitamate shot of acquiring the Super Bowl champion.
During minicamp in Maui, Sean McVay noted that financial issues were a barrier in negotiations between the Rams and the Miami Dolphins.
Sport Illustrated's Dan Lyons reported that the Steelers are giving Ramsey more money this season.
"Pittsburgh will give Ramsey an additional $1.5 million in the deal, upping his 2025 salary to $26.6 million," wrote Lyons.
If a move for Ramsey was to be made by the Rams, Ramsey would have had to been willing to be flexible financially as his salary would put the Rams in the red this season. Since the NFL has a hard cap, they would have had to free up money in other ways, likely having to restructure Ramsey's contract, perhaps loading millions on void years to make it work.
While Ramsey hasn't specifically addressed the Rams interest in him, it is safe to assume Ramsey did not want to take any type of pay cut.
There's also the trade value for Ramsey. The Dolphins gave up a third round pick and Hunter Long for Ramsey back in 2023. There's no way Les Snead would be willing to give up anything close to that to reacquire him. As shown, Pittsburgh was willing to outbid him.
That leads us into the main reason why Ramsey and the Rams weren't going to reunite. Fundamental differences towards team building, something Fox Sports' Colin Cowherd pointed out.
"Jalen Ramsey, 26 and a half million dollars. The Steelers went and got him," stated Cowherd. "The Steelers can't stop spending money on defense. Pittsburgh has led the NFL in defensive spending three years in a row. This will guarantee it's four. You know who spends it on offense? The Rams and the Eagles have the two cheapest defenses today, and the Chiefs spent the most money in the league on offense. What do they have in common? Momentum, winning,"
The Rams do not spend unnessesary money on defense, especially on defensive backs. It's how the Rams operate and why Ramsey will not play for Los Angeles this season.
