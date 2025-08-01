COLUMN: The Rams Can Not Afford Micah Parsons
At 26 years old, in the prime of his career, Dallas Cowboys defender Micah Parsons has now become the most sought-after player in the NFL since Khalil Mack after he announced that he wanted to be traded from the organization that drafted him.
Parsons, a four-year veteran, is currently on his fifth year option, and after the lack of an extension, Parsons is justifiably fed up, especially with owner Jerry Jones. Parsons took to social media to voice his issues.
“I have made a tough decision," wrote Parsons. "I no longer want to play for the Dallas Cowboys. My trade request has been submitted to Stephen Jones personally.”
So now that Parsons is seemingly available, ESPN's Adam Schefter detailed what the market for Parsons would demand.
"A potential trade comp for Micah Parsons: When 27-year-old Khalil Mack was traded from Oakland to Chicago, the Bears gave up two first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a sixth-round pick for Mack, a second-round pick, and a conditional fifth-round pick," wrote Schefter. "Now the 26-year-old Parsons — who is one of only two players in NFL history to register a dozen-plus sacks in each of his first four NFL seasons, along with Reggie White — has now requested a trade."
If the Rams were to trade for Parsons, they would be saying goodbye to their two first round picks in 2026 and considering where we are in terms of proximity to the start of the season, the Cowboys would likely demand Byron Young as well in order to facilitate the deal.
Any conversation that would require Byron Young's departure should immediately end talks. Parsons is one of the best regular-season producers of his generation but has gone quiet in the postseason, recording 18 tackles and a lone sack in four playoff games.
Parsons did not play on a defensive line devoid of talent, having had DeMarcus Lawrence and Osa Odighizuwa next to him.
In comparison, Young has nine tackles and 1.5 sacks in three playoff games. He's also costs about $22.5 million less than Parsons this season.
If the Rams were to add Parsons, it wouldn't be a one-year rental. They would have to extend him immediately, which would harm their ability to re-sign other players. If the Rams couldn't afford Jalen Ramsey, they can't afford Parsons.
The important point is this. The Rams have an established culture. Is putting that culture on the line, is putting the future of the quarterback position in jeopardy, is losing Young before he hit his prime, is losing Poona Ford, Kevin Dotson, and others, is that all worth it for one player, even if the player is a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year in his prime?
It isn't. The "f them picks" era happened. It's over. The Rams are building something special. There is no reason to leverage the future on something that could uproot the foundation.
