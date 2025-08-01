Rams' Culture Propelling Continued Success
The Los Angeles Rams have built a culture over the past nine years that is about professionalism and enjoying the journey alongside each other. It is a culture that has been tested and has evolved with incoming and outgoing players.
As a first-year beat writer, you hear horror stories about other organizations, but it seems the Rams have found a way to push their players to the limit, yet never cross the line.
For example, on Thursday, two linemen, one on offense, one on defense, got into a little dust-up after a play. It happens. It's competitive, people are fighting for jobs, it's tough.
Rams assistant head coach Aubrey Pleasant and the defensive back room, despite having no involvement in the situation, rushed in and broke things up before it got out of hand. Sean McVay called a quick pause, had a team meeting, and the Rams were rolling within minutes of the initial incident.
After practice, Rams linebacker Nate Landman spoke about the culture.
“I came into an established culture," stated Landman.
"[Head Coach] Sean’s [McVay] got those guys going. Sean's been here for so long, he’s established culture, those guys came in and joined that culture. So now, it's me coming in here, assimilating to that culture and then bringing what I can bring to it, just being myself coming in there every day. The team from last year, taking that step to this year, man, those guys are incredible. The front we have in front of me, those guys are insanely smart. They play super hard. They're running out of the stack. They're playmakers, they're talking, just guys that I can trust. Guys that are elevating my game, allowing me to be a better linebacker and a better leader.”
Davante Adams also has spoken about the culture, stating that he's having the most fun playing for the Rams that he's had in a long time and described the atmosphere on the field and in the locker room as high school or college-like, where players all get along with each other and enjoy the time they have to spend next to one another.
This culture has allowed the Rams to not draft a first-round player for eight of the nine drafts McVay has been a part of while operating as one of the best franchises in football. They build people up and they don't tear players down.
