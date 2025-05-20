Former Rams Star Sees Los Angeles as Eagles' Top Threat
Michael Brockers toiled for 11 years in the NFL, launching his career with the Rams in 2012 and finishing it with the Lions in 2022. So, he’s the perfect person to ask which team presents the NFC’s most significant threat to the Super Bowl champion Eagles.
“Even though the Lions, they are a great team and I think they have a great foundation, great culture, it’s the Rams,” the former defensive lineman said on Monday’s edition of Good Morning Football. “Losing Ben Johnson as your offensive coordinator and the continuity that he and Jared Goff had, I think that's going to be something to kind of like keep an eye on.
“I'm not a coordinator to be honest with you, but Sean McVay, his staff, they always draft really well, they kind of know what they're doing and they're silently building a team."
Brockers, the first career draft pick for Les Snead as Rams general manager in 2012, said the addition of Davante Adams impressed him. And even though some believe Matthew Stafford is past his prime, Brockers loves him.
“He still has it,” Brockers said. “Arm’s still there. The mind is still sharp. So, I see the Rams being the biggest threat for the Philadelphia Eagles.”
Brockers added that McVay’s football obsession, to which some have attributed an ability to think in four dimensions, is also a factor in ranking the Rams slightly ahead of the Lions.
They’ll settle any continuing debates on the field Dec. 14 when Detroit visits SoFi Stadium for a Week 15 clash. It’ll mark the third straight season the teams have played, but the first time in four years Dan Campbell has brought the Lions to meet the Rams in Los Angeles. Campbell beat McVay in the 2023 playoffs, 24-23, and again in the 2024 season-opener, 26-20 in overtime, both times at Ford Field.
Stafford and the Rams beat Detroit at SoFi Stadium in Week 7 of the 2021 season, 28-19, with Brockers in a Lions uniform. He’d joined Detroit that offseason.
