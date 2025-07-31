Rams Mike LaFleur Talks Change From Adams to Kupp
No player has defined the Sean McVay era more than Cooper Kupp. Drafted months after McVay was hired as the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, Kupp is one of the few players to have been with McVay through all eight seasons, winning Super Bowl LVI together.
Kupp, Super Bowl LVI MVP, Triple Crown winner, and 2021 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, was released by the Rams this offseason, with the franchise eventually replacing him with Davante Adams. As the team transitions from one playmaker to another, Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, who's entering his third year in the position, commented on the transition after practice on Wednesday.
“Yeah, it's one really, really historic good receiver for another really, really good historic receiver, but they're different, right? I don't want to start using basketball references, but it's [NBA Player] Anthony Davis and [NBA Player] Luka [Doncic]," stated LaFleur.
"I'm not saying one's better than the other, but they're both really good players and you're going to use them in different ways. I think we know what [Former Wide Receiver] ‘Coop's’ [Cooper Kupp] specialty was, how his mind worked, and the numbers that he's put up in this uniform. Likewise with [Wide Receiver] ‘Tae’ [Davante Adams] and everywhere he's been and the numbers he's put up. Yeah, they are both receivers, but they're very, very different, and the way we're going to use them is different.”
It's true and it has shown. Adams is the franchise's clear number one target, with Puka Nacua asking Adams to lead the receiver room. Adams has lit the path for the younger players as Cooper Kupp once did, by installing new lessons on leverage and route running. Additionally, he presents a larger target for quarterbacks, which is why he has been targeted more.
Adams is ungardable in one on one situations and when Matthew Stafford was throwing him the ball, they were beating coverage after coverage, making adjustments during plays, being in sync like they've been playing together for years.
No offense to Kupp, but the injuries were clearly catching up to him. The Rams needed that big threat to defeat the Eagles. They currently have it.
Davante Adams is back.
