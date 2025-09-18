Sean McVay Dives into the Rams' Rushing Attack
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams struggled to run the football during the first three quarters of their game against the Titans but despite issues, Puka Nacua and Blake Corum were able to make moves in order to win while Kyren Williams closed out the game. McVay shared his perspective on Wednesday.
McVay Shares Opinion on Rushing Attack
“I thought our guys played well," stated McVay. "I think when you run the football well, it's a combination of a lot of things. I think all 11 have to contribute. That’s the quarterback getting us in and out of the right things. That's receivers, tight ends and offensive linemen doing what they're supposed to do. That’s the [Running] backs being able to read it out and trust, where’s the point of attack? What's the intent? You look at it and you see, [Wide Receiver] Puka [Nacua] has a big explosive run on the fourth down-and-one."
"I thought Blake did an excellent job. You could see on that four-play drive where the third play represented a big explosion from him. Then, on the second down-and-10, those were excellent runs. I thought Kyren had some excellent runs in four-minute. It’s always about the team, but I thought those guys did a really nice job. It was very good to see. Any good offense that I've been a part of has the ability to do both. If defenses want to commit to one or the other, the good offenses can make them pay. You're still playing 11-on-11."
"No different than when defense has some good things that they're doing, there still are some different holes, voids or vacancies or things that they leave themselves susceptible to. No different than us from an offensive perspective. I was really pleased with that. They did a good job slowing us down a little bit earlier and I thought we played with better fundamentals and techniques as the game went on. We're going to have to do that earlier in the game if we want to be able to get the result we want against a great opponent this week.”
My Perspective
It's clear McVay is protecting his guys, but the execution of the run in week two wasn't at a championship level. The Nacua touchdown run was nothing short of both pure luck and sheer tackling incompetence by the Titans, factors that won't go the way of the Rams against the Eagles.
While we are far from a full revolution of the run game, it is time for reform because this attack used to be lethal and Kyren Williams is an All-Pro. While the answer to the question of the run game remains unclear, the questions must be asked now so the team will have a solution come snowy January.
