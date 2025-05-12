Is Rams' Mike LaFleur On Verge of a HC Job?
The Los Angeles Rams have a recent history of producing NFL head coaches with Matt LaFleur, Kevin O'Connell, Raheem Morris, Brandon Staley, Zac Taylor, and Liam Coen serving as recent examples. It's already a foregone conclusion that Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula will be hired as a head coach but could Mike LaFleur join him?
LaFleur has several things going for him before we even jump into his personal qualifications. Any coach whose name is associated with McVay automatically gets a boost in their candidacy. This wasn't my words, this was from an NFL executive.
LaFleur also has a solid reputation due to his relationships with his brother Matt and 49ers' defensive coordinator Robert Saleh. Plus, there is still a desire to hire offensive-minded head coaches for most NFL franchises so there's a market for a coach like LaFleur.
LaFleur's time in New York holds virtually no negatives against him, as it was clear that the problem wasn't him. Considering what has happened to the Jets after LaFleur left, with their offense getting worse despite bringing in better players, has acquitted LaFleur of responsibility.
Since LaFleur departed from the Jets, Saleh was fired. Interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich was fired. General Manager Joe Douglas was fired. Aaron Rodgers was released. Zach Wilson was traded. Davante Adams became a Ram, Mekhi Becton left, and won a Super Bowl, and the team was rumored to have been heavily influenced by owner Woody Johnson and his son.
Then his resume gets helped by the fact that since he became offensive coordinator of the Rams, their rushing attack has been effective, the offense has been lethal when healthy and rested, and LaFleur's improvement of the team came after Coen's stint as offensive coordinator.
Coen's reputation was in the mud as an offensive coordinator until he rebounded with Tampa Bay, and considering he's now a head coach, that should speak volumes about LaFleur.
If LaFleur does get a head coaching job, there are three places that make sense as teams who should want him. That's the Miami Dolphins, Dallas Cowboys, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
In that scenario, expect McVay to promote from within. My prediction is Nate Scheelhaase.
