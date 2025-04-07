Will Rams Mike LaFleur Be a Head Coach in 2026?
Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur could be one of the hottest names of the head coaching market if the Rams perform to expectations. While LaFleur may not be the Rams' primary play-caller, that didn't stop Zac Taylor or Kevin O'Connell from getting hired straight from the Rams.
LaFleur has the resume, the pedigree, and the film to suggest he could be one of the primary offensive minds on the market. Other top candidates include former Rams assistant and Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak, and Bills OC Joe Brady.
LaFleur's time with the Jets was, to say the least, pretty awful. Time has given LaFleur grace from that time because who could honestly win with Zach Wilson? That's a harsh thing to say but let's not mince words here.
When the Jets' offense properly functioned, which was pretty rare, it produced results. For teams that already have a quarterback, LaFleur could be that option that opens up the offense.
The problem is that there are a plethora of top defensive coaches vying for head coaching jobs. Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula is at the top of that list alongside Chargers DC Jesse Minter, Ravens DC Zach Orr, and Vikings DC Brian Flores.
So LaFleur and the Rams are going to need to have a great year offensively. Well, the Rams did just add Davante Adams to an offense in need of that larger threat. If Kyren Williams returns to his 2023 form, which I predict he will, as running lanes will be wider due to Adams' presence, the team could have a 1,500-yard running back on their hands.
The Rams have an offensive line that is returning all five starters and plan to start four of them in 2025 (The Rams are likely to start center Coleman Shelton over Beaux Limmer). What else does LaFleur need.?
It is clear that being attached to Sean McVay is a benefit. So that's why it's likely LaFleur gets head coaching interest in the next few cycles. The only holdup is the expected vacancies. Once that gets figured out, it's the green light.
My prediction: if the Bengals fire Zac Taylor, they try to recreate magic with LaFleur and their high powered offense.
