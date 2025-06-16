Rams Have One of NFL's Best WRs in This Category
The Los Angeles Rams ended last season with two well-respected wide receivers in Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua. After parting ways with Kupp and adding veteran wide receiver Davante Adams to the mix, the Rams have one of the better wide receiver duos in the National Football League.
Adams' addition to an offense that contains Nacua and quarterback Matthew Stafford as the team's signal caller should put the Rams in position to be one of the best teams in the league. Many expect the Rams to make a deep playoff run this season, much deeper than the one they made last season.
First, the Rams will need to continue adding to the roster, as they still need help at several positions. Then, the Rams must find a way to get the most out of what should be a much more explosive offense this season.
The addition of Adams will help every player on the Rams' offense, but no player should be more impacted by Adams' arrival than Nacua. The veteran wide receiver has already shown what he is capable of, but playing with Adams should open things up significantly more for Nacua.
While Adams will lighten the load for Nacua and others, Lauren Gray of Pro Football Focus notes that Nacua is already one of the best receivers in the league in his own right. Out of all of the wide receivers in the league that had at least 10 wide screen receptions, Nacua ranked the highest.
"Nacua secured 22 of 23 screen targets (tied for third most) for 192 yards and two touchdowns this past season. It was his third-most-targeted route last season (17.1%), and he was highly effective, notching eight first downs, seven forced missed tackles, and 86 yards gained after contact — all top-five figures," Gray said.
"Nacua also led all receivers in screen threat rate (79.3%) and passer rating when targeted (130.4) while tying for first in explosive gains (five) on such plays. He owns the fifth-best screen PFF receiving grade (85.4) across his first two NFL seasons."
The Rams hope Nacua can develop even further now that he is on an improved roster and has Adams to learn from.
Go and like our Facebook page today and give us your thoughts, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also, make sure you follow along right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI, and you will never miss any Rams content this season!