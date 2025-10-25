Rams Jared Verse Picks Up Another Accolade
The Los Angeles Rams have a true talent in Jared Verse. The 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year has built upon his dominant rookie campaign, establishing himself as one of the most respected and feared defenders in the NFL.
With such a performance comes the accolades and Verse picked up yet another.
Jared Verse Comes in Fourth
In his latest ranking of players from the 2024 NFL Draft, NFL.com's Bucky Brooks listed Verse as the fourth-best player from the draft class, citing his veteran production for his high ranking.
The 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year is a pass-rushing demon with a disruptive game that alters opponents' playbooks," stated Brooks. "Verse relentlessly attacks quarterbacks off the edges, displaying exceptional first-step quickness, snap-count anticipation, violent hands and closing burst. After ranking fourth in the entire league with 76 QB pressures during the 2024 regular season -- behind only Myles Garrett, Danielle Hunter and Trey Hendrickson, per NGS -- Verse was a menace in the playoffs, notching a 57-yard scoop-and-score in the Rams' win over the Vikings and a pair of sacks in the narrow loss to the Eagles."
"This season, Verse continues to make his mark despite consistently facing double teams and extra attention in pass protection. With four sacks opposite the NFL's co-leader in the category (Byron Young with nine), Verse creates disruptive plays for himself and others with his beastly presence on the defensive front.
Brock Bowers, Jayden Daniels, and Drake Maye were ranked higher than Verse, making Verse the highest ranked defender on the list.
Man on a Mission
Verse has a list of quarterbacks he would like to add to his sack list.
“[Chiefs Quarterback] Pat Mahomes, Lamar [Jackson] is definitely on there," stated Verse. "I want to get [Bills Quarterback] Josh Allen, he owes me a couple [laughter]. I thought [Former NFL Quarterback] Tom Brady was going to come back [laughter], I thought I was going to get my shot at him. There's a couple of dudes in the league that I definitely have my eye on that I want to get at least one time”
If Verse is able to start crossing out names, the lore behind his name shall only continue to grow. Verse is one full sack away from a new career high in that category.
