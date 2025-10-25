NFL Commentator Kirk Herbstreit Blasts Former Rams Quarterback
On Thursday, former Los Angeles Rams quarterback and current starter for the Minnesota Vikings, Carson Wentz was sacked five times and hit repeatedly against the Los Angeles Chargers. NFL Commentator Kirk Herbstreit, who does color commentary for Thursday Night Football, was critical of Wentz's public outbursts of frustration as Wentz has been dealing with injury.
Herbstreit on Wentz
"When you're the captain of the ship, you're the quarterback, you gotta try to hold some of that emotion in," stated Herbstreit on Thursday Night Football. "And I know he's frustrated, and he's hurt, but it's Week 7. There's a long way to go..."
Herbstreit would go on to say that if Justin Jefferson performed the same actions, it would be a national story and it's worse for a quarterback to behave in such a manner.
O'Connell on Wentz
Former Rams offensive coordinator and current Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell spoke on the decision to keep Wentz in the game, despite the repeated damage he took in a game that got away from the team in the second half.
"We kept on checking in [with Wentz]," stated O'Connell. "Maybe getting Max [Brosmer] ready to go. Tyler [vice president of player health and performance, Tyler Williams] was coming to me a lot tonight, but every time he seemed to update me on that. Carson was sore going into it. He took obviously quite a few hits—but he was able to—I asked him multiple times where he was at and he said he was good and wanted to keep going."
"It did seem like he was in pain there a couple times."
Wentz's Resilience
Carson Wentz stated his play wasn't affected by injury.
"I don't think so," Wentz said. "I don't think throwing wise. That's honestly why I felt confident to go. I felt I could do my job. I thought I could throw the ball. Thankfully, you don't need your left shoulder all that much to throw the football. So mechanically, throwing wise, I felt like I could do everything I needed to do."
The Vikings inserted backup Max Brosmer to finish out the game on the Vikings' closing offensive drive.
