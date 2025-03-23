Rams Projected to Make a Surprising First Round Selection
The Los Angeles Rams' offseason started off with several surprise arrivals and departures that they believe will make them a Super Bowl contender. After restructuring Matthew Stafford's contract and moving on from Cooper Kupp, the Rams began making changes to their roster.
Los Angeles was determined to give Stafford a better supporting cast after he led the team back from 1-4 start to an NFC West title and a playoff berth. Stafford and the Rams won one playoff game before falling to the eventual Super Bowl champions. The loss lit a fire under the Rams.
The Rams' front office wasted no time attacking the roster's needs, as they believe they are only a few solid pieces away from competing for the Super Bowl. The Rams added Davante Adams to their roster to replace Kupp, and added a number of other serviceable pieces to the roster.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald of Yahoo Sports released a mock draft projecting the first round picks of every team in the league. Tice and McDonald have a surprising projection for the Rams, as they believe the Rams will draft tight end Colston Loveland from Michigan.
"Cooper Kupp is out, but the bigger-bodied Loveland can handle a lot of the same responsibilities as a big body from the slot. Loveland isn’t a great blocker like a lot of traditional tight ends, but he has the speed and receiving skills to be a clean fit for Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford," Tice and McDonald said.
The Rams selecting a tight end in the first round is certainly possible, as it would give McVay, Stafford and the Rams' offense yet another piece. However, the selection would still come as somewhat of a surprise considering the Rams need help in several other areas on the field.
Los Angeles is doing right by Stafford as he enters the tail end of his career. Still, the Rams must ensure they do all they can to put the pieces together around Stafford. If they do, it is fair to expect he will repay them with quality play during his remaining time in Los Angeles.
