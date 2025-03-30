Rams Projected to Land NFL Draft's Top Safety
Nick Emmanwori is an absolute stud who, if he reaches his sky-high ceiling, could be a mix between Derwin James and Kam Chancellor in all the right and violent ways. He plays clean but plays hard, and that playstyle makes him a perfect piece for the Rams.
In Eric Edholm's recent mock draft for NFL.com, he sees the Rams drafting Emmanwori with the 31st overall pick after Kansas City traded up for the 26th overall pick.
"Just a wild guess here, but I can imagine the Rams being fans of Emmanwori." Wrote Edholm. "And I could see DC Chris Shula using Emmanwori where he's best: in the box, as a pseudo linebacker. Shula's mentor, Wade Phillips, deployed Mark Barron that way in L.A. Emmanwori's path to success might be similar."
The 33rd Team's Kyle Crabbs had some positive words to say about Emmanwori earlier this year.
"Emmanwori has been a productive player in coverage despite some transition limitations that make him an unlikely candidate to play on the roof at the NFL level with any consistency. His feel in zone coverage is effective for sinking and mirror-throwing windows, and he’s nearly impossible to throw over in the red zone where space is constricted — despite QBs continuing to try."
"Emmanwori is a plus tackler and a tone-setting player in the box, where he’s spent most of his play at South Carolina."
So there are two ways of looking at how Emmanwori could be used by the Rams. One would be to stack at the line of scrimmage like Quentin Lake and have him develop into that hybrid linebacker/ nickelback who kind of does everything. Emmanwori can take out tight ends, rush the passer, and is a chess piece on the field.
Or Emmanwori can provide the boom that Michael Hoecht used to provide and just have him smack offensive players for sport. His constant pressure will open gaps for Omar Speights to exploit, and his ability to drop into coverage would allow Shula to design odd-looking blitzes that freezes quarterbacks just enough for defenders to get home.
Either way Emmanwori would be must watch tv in Los Angeles.
