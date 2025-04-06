Rams Mocked To Add Another Texas Wide Receiver
Jordan Whittington was so nice, the Rams had to do it twice. According to NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter, he mocked the Rams to select Texas speedy wide receiver Isaiah Bond with the 26th overall pick.
The Rams traded the 26th pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for the 32nd pick and their third round pick.
That would give the Rams three selections in the third round, which they could then use a portion to jump back into the second round if they desired.
Receiver is such a touchy position for the Rams. They already have their trio entering next season, but considering contract lengths, a speedy pass catcher with a fifth-year option might not be a bad way to go.
"Matthew Stafford can never have too many targets. Bond splits time in the slot with Tutu Atwell while Davante Adams bedevils secondaries outside." Wrote Reuter.
So I think it would be a jump to say splits time with Atwell, as unless Bond blows everyone away in practice, there is a plan for Atwell, and it is expected that the Rams would stick to it. 2025 would be about development and specialized use.
Bond is great at a lot of things, but some of the core elements of a receiver's game, route running, finding soft spots in coverage, fighting through the press, those areas need to be a bit more refined before he becomes a full time starter.
However, Bond would be dangerous with the ball in his hands. Think about the ways Puka Nacua has been used. Jet sweeps, screen passes, decoys. That's how the Rams can use Bond as they develop him to go downfield. They could also send him deep to test the safeties.
Bond would be on a four-year deal with a fifth-year option. Atwell is only on a one-year contract, Adams' deal is for two years, Nacua only has two years left on his deal, and Whittington has three.
Five years of a speedster in his prime is not a bad option at 32. While it's up to Les Snead to go this route, Bond provides such a difference-making tool that while the pick is a luxury, it's a luxury the Rams are able to afford.
