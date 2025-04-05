How Close is Les Snead to the Hall of Fame?
There have been only four men in Pro Football History to make it into the Hall of Fame as an executive. Some others have, but they also had coaching or owner responsibilities. Those four men are Bobby Beathard, Ron Wolf, Bill Polian, and George Young.
Could Les Snead be next on that list? He's on pace to do so. Despite being an "old man" in a field where men do not get old, Snead does not have the years that those four men have. He does have everything else. Wolf and Polian have only one ring as general manager, the same as Snead.
Young has two, but he's credited with building the Giants in the 80s and drafting Lawrence Taylor. Snead drafted Aaron Donald with a lower pick than Young used for Taylor. So Snead has the championship box checked and drafting an All-Time great checked.
Bobby Beathard was known for building championship squads with players from all over, hitting on their lower round picks. Sounds familiar?
The truth is that if the Rams win another ring and as long as Snead is a general manager for twenty years total, he's a lock to get in. Winning a second ring may be hard, but hitting the twenty-year mark is crucial. It's also almost impossible for him not to hit unless he retires.
2025 marks his 13th season in charge, and if the Rams, for whatever reason, were to get rid of him today, he'd have another general manager job by tomorrow.
Snead's resume is also helped that he patented a new team-building strategy and won with it. The wheeling and dealing era remains so legendary for the Rams as they're the only team in modern memory to actually go all in and win a championship. Other teams flame out, which is a credit to Snead.
It also helps that the Rams were one of the worst teams in the NFL before Snead took over, and many of the pieces Sean McVay used to turn the team around were in play because Snead drafted them in years past.
The last thing all four general managers have in common is that they hired or helped get hired a Hall of Fame-caliber head coach. In three of the four cases, it was the coaches' first head coaching job. Beathard with Joe Gibbs, Young with Bill Parcells, and Wolf with Mike Holmgren.
Polian hired two Hall of Fame coaches, but both coaches got their start somewhere else. That was Marv Levy and Tony Dungy. McVay is on his own Hall of Fame track, which points to the fact that Snead deserves his place in Canton, Ohio.
