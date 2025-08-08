Rams Rival Suffers Massive Setback
The Los Angeles Rams have gotten through this part of the early season mostly unscathed. While they have suffered a few issues here and there, especially regarding Matthew Stafford's back issues and Alaric Jackson's blood clots, the roster remains ready to go for week one with only Jackson being questionable.
The Rams are going to need everyone to win as they have suffered three straight seasons of rough starts and if Sean McVay wishes to retain his NFC West title, not only will his team have to win but other top contenders in the division will have to lose.
The San Francisco 49ers reloaded their roster with youth, especially on defense, using their first round pick on Georgia EDGE Mykel Williams.
Well according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner, Williams is now set to miss some time.
"Kyle Shanahan says the exam of Mykel Williams indicates it’s a hyperextended knee," wrote Wagoner in a tweet. "He will likely miss some time but sounds like avoided something long term. Williams still being evaluated as well."
Here's what happened to cause the injury, per Wagoner.
"The biggest concern of the day came from an injury to DE Mykel Williams midway through practice. Williams was engaged with OT Mike McGlinchey and then went down grabbing at his left leg. Bosa and LB Fred Warner went over to check on him and McGlinchey checked on him as well before he limped to the locker room. The good news, at least preliminarily: Williams only has a hyperextended knee. Kyle Shanahan said that's the early indication which would mean Williams misses about a week. it will keep him out of the preseason opener but it sure beats some of the other, more serious alternatives. Of course, Williams is continuing testing even as I type this."
The injury, occurring in a joint practice against the Denver Broncos, will see Williams miss an unknown amount of time, time that many rookies use to take massive strides in development, especially with preseason games.
Williams' injury was one of several on Thursday, with multiple players suffering season-ending injuries either in practice or during preseason games.
The Rams seemingly avoided their own disaster when Jared Verse went down in practice. Verse later confirmed he was fine after his knee collided with Braden Fiske's during the team period.
