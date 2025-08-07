Star Rams' Defender Leaves Practice Early
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Thursday, Rams defender and reigning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Jared Verse was forced to leave practice early after he collided knees with fellow defender Braden Fiske.
After attempting to walk off on his own, he exited practice. Verse did not return to practice.
After practice concluded, Sean McVay took the podium but was unable to provide a status update due to the timing of the injury.
"We'll hope he ends up being okay off of that," stated McVay.
This is an unfortunate situation for Verse and the Rams. Verse was coming off an excellent training camp and joint practice performance against the Dallas Cowboys, displaying the potential many expected him to have entering 2025. Recently, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula spoke about Verse's approach to elevating his game.
"It’s not really [about getting him to] elevate... we were just talking about it this morning. We don’t want him to put any extra pressure on himself, just like we talked about with Kobie Turner last year. You don’t have to replace [former Rams DL] Aaron Donald. You don’t have to do anything else—just be the best version of yourself. That’s all we’re challenging him to do is understand his ops [opportunities] within the scheme of the defense, which we started to do in the middle of the season last year, and to just be himself. We’re not looking for any stats, not looking for anything else—just want him to play hard and be his best self every single day."
Shula gave his own opinion on Verse's development.
"I do. I think I see a more complete understanding of the defense. When you watch his individual drills with [Outside Linebackers Coach] Joe [Coniglio], he does an excellent job. He’s playing fast all the time; you can tell he’s really taking the technique that Joe and [Run Game Coordinator/Defensive Line Coach] Giff [Smith] are teaching him and applying them on the field. I think things have slowed down for him a little bit, and he’s playing really fast right now."
The Rams are facing a few injury questions, and the Verse situation will now certainly be monitored closely moving forward through the rest of camp.
