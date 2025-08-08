Rams' Sean McVay Provides Preseason Injury Updates
The Los Angeles Rams are a team that was hit with a few injuries. Here's everything you need to know about it.
Matthew Stafford will be a full go for week one. Stafford begins throwing on Saturday, will do individual drills starting Monday and will slowly be worked back into the starting lineup over the next few weeks.
“It was a good day today. I'm sure you guys have questions," stated McVay. "That’s nothing new in terms of what's been reported on [Quarterback] Matthew [Stafford]. The aggravated disc is what led to the sore back so those things are true. Part of getting the epidural was part of the plan dealing with Dr. Watkins in terms of what we felt like was the best case and best scenario to be able to allow him to be as healthy as possible. He's due to get a good workout in on the day of our preseason game where he is going to throw and that was on par with the schedule that we always had."
Major Injury Updates
"You’ll see him in practice next week. He won't participate in the Chargers practice just because we're looking at it like he's got an acclimation period that will really start on Saturday once we play the Cowboys. So August 8th was always kind of that day. Our players end up being the day before the preseason game, we just have a modified workload. Saturday for the guys not playing in that preseason game, will represent a great opportunity for Matthew to really start getting out on the field with his guys.
"Whenever we come back on Monday, you'll start to see him take part in individuals and all those things, which is exactly what was on par with the plan. Then you'll start to see him get into practice with our group. Because of the uncontrolled parameters when we go against the Chargers, we'll hold him out of that practice and then you'll just continue to see his workload increase as long as he's feeling good. That's not any new news. Maybe you have a little bit more parameters, but this has all been part of the original plan all along. Surely you don't have any follow up questions [laughter].”
Jared Verse left practice on Thursday after hitting the ground hard, having been injured during team period. He would need help walking off the field and did not return to practice.
“He bumped knees. He and [Defensive End] [Braden] Fiske bumped knees on a little game right there," stated McVay. "We’ll hope that he ends up being okay after that.”
Jared Verse would be okay, confirming on social media in a now deleted tweet.
I asked Sean McVay for updates on the health of several players.
“Those guys are day-to-day with the soft tissue stuff. [Linebacker] Nate Landman has a little bit of a calf [issue] and [Tight end] Terrance [Ferguson] with his groin. Those things can be really challenging. [Cornerback] Emmanuel Forbes is in that group too with his hamstring. A lot of those guys that are dealing with soft tissue stuff right now, they want to get out there as soon as possible. I defer to [Senior Vice President, Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott] on those types of things.”
Kobie Turner is dealing with a back issue and is listed as week-to-week. Kevin Dotson, Ahkello Witherspoon and Poona Ford picked up knocks against the Cowboys. They missed practice to rest but there's no long-term injury concerns.
