Rams Named Strong Fit For Big Ten Star
If the Rams wanted to add a receiver in the first round of the NFL Draft, they would likely have a bunch of talented options either at 26 or within range to reasonably trade up for.
Ohio State star and National Champion Emeka Egbuka could be the next Rams superstar, and Pro Football Focus' Lauren Gray agreed in her piece about the best team options for the best receivers in the upcoming draft.
"Egbuka was targeted 48 times on crossing routes throughout his college career at a 19.5% rate, finishing in the top five in the Power Five draft class in yards (451), first downs (22) and PFF receiving grade (90.0)." Wrote Gray. "Egbuka caught 13 passes for 202 yards on crossers last season. He moved the chains eight times, gained 71 yards after the catch and had six catches of 15-plus yards. He recorded 12 catches on crossing routes throughout his career and averaged 3.98 yards per route run."
"Best NFL Fits by Targeted Route Rate
Buffalo Bills: Crossing (19.0%), Go (18.1%), Hitch (16.3%)
Los Angeles Rams: Out (19.2%), Crossing (17.5%), Hitch (15.3%)
Denver Broncos: Crossing (18.1%), Screen (14.7%), Go (13.8%)
Buffalo (61), Los Angeles (58) and Denver (57) recorded the most crossing-route targets in 2024."
"The Rams again could be interested late in the first round, even if a No. 3 receiver feels like a luxury pick. Like Burden, Egbuka offers elite ability in a role they still need to fill."
Right now, Gray lists Egbuka and Luther Burden as the Rams' best receiver options. Let's say the Egbuka is available after the first 18 picks, the Rams have a choice to make if they want to trade up to 19 as Denver has the 20th selection. However, the Broncos may choose Colston Loveland as they have been heavily linked to him, even after signing Evan Engram.
If Egbuka does fall to 26 and the Rams want him but not that much, they could make a trade with Buffalo to give them the player in exchange for draft capital. A lot of decisions await Les Snead and the Rams. These next few weeks might be the most exciting of 2025.
