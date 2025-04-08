2025 NFL Draft: Rams Still Linked to Star TE
If Rams fans could get a dollar for as many times as Michigan tight end Colston Loveland was linked to the team, they would have enough money to afford season tickets for the next 10 years.
It seems like an ever-present reality that Loveland will be in range for the Rams to trade up for him, or he could be available at pick 26, straight up.
In a new mock draft by Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron, Loveland has once again been mocked to the Rams at pick 26.
"With Tyler Higbee entering his age-32 season — a contract year — and coming off a vicious knee injury that sidelined him for most of the 2024 campaign, the Rams could look to add a dynamic receiving threat at the tight end position." Wrote Cameron.
"While this team doesn’t run a significant rate of 12 personnel (15% prior to Higbee’s return), they did experience a 5 percentage-point increase after Higbee’s return to the lineup, which helped to diversify the offense and amplify production. They could lean more into that approach in 2025 with Loveland."
Several moves made Loveland drop to the Rams. The Chargers, who are also heavily linked to Loveland, traded up with the Cardinals to select Texas receiver Matthew Golden. The Broncos, also linked to Loveland, chose Missouri wide receiver Luther Burden III.
If the team does draft Loveland, expect the Rams to run a lot more play action with Stafford under center as Loveland is phenomenal at creating separation, especially against linebackers.
However, the issue with Loveland isn't about fit, it's about availability and it's likely he won't be available at 26.
In Cameron's mock, the Eagles made a move to jump the Rams, acquiring the 24th overall selection. There has been noise about Philadelphia looking to move on from long-time tight end Dallas Goedert.
While in this mock, Philadelphia selected Donovan Ezeiruaku, they could easily add Loveland instead, as they already have a stacked defensive line.
Regardless, the Rams should feel comfortable as there will be a ton of talent at pick 26, and the tight end class is stacked this year.
