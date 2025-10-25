Rams Nate Landman Picks Up Unique Award
Nate Landman, the Los Angeles Rams' latest defensive star, has picked up an award as the NFL celebrates the heritage of its players. Landman, who sports a Zimbabwe flag on his helmet, honoring the nation of his birth, has continued to put in game-winning efforts in his first year with Los Angeles.
Landman, always proud of his culture and roots, is the son of a former professional rugby player and it's clear those skills have translated as Landman followed up a record-setting performance in Baltimore with another tremendous day in London.
Landman's Latest Honor
Landman was awarded by ESPN's Leonard Solms for having the African Moment of the Week against the Jacksonville Jagaurs, securing 1.5 sacks as he has continued to star for the Rams.
"Landman shared a sack with Byron Young in the third quarter with the game all but out of reach at 21-0," wrote Solms. "However, it was his earlier sack on Trevor Lawrence in the early stages of the second quarter - his first for the Rams since joining from the Atlanta Falcons - which won him Moment of the Week."
"The Jaguars had been 14-0 down after the first quarter and hoping to make a comeback in the second. However, the Rams defense - with Landman as a core component - pummelled Lawrence with hits from the get-go."
"Linebacker Landman's superb positioning paid off at a moment when the Jaguars were finally beginning to gain a bit of momentum halfway down the field. Lawrence escaped the rush on first down only to be stopped in his tracks by a huge Landman tackle to send him back three yards."
Landman was named both a team captain and defensive signal caller in his second season.
Returning to the Roots
I spoke to Landman during training camp, and he is loving life in Los Angeles. With his family located in the same state, it's way easier for him to spend time with loved ones compared to his time in Atlanta.
His parents moved all of their items from Zimbabwe with them, thus Landman grew up with his house decorated in his culture.
Landman stated that after football is over for him, he and his wife have ambitions of returning to Zimbabwe to pursue their humanitarian work.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE