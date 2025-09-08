WATCH: Rams Nate Landman 2025 Week One Post Game Presser
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans in their NFL 2025 season-opening contest. Following the action from SoFi Stadium, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke to the media.
Watch Nate Landman's Presser Below
On Friday, Sean McVay spoke the media for the final time before coaching in his ninth season opener with the franchise.
Q: Could you comment on the balance between giving the quarterback a play call they prefer to run versus what you wants to communicate as the play caller?
“I think it's that," stated McVay. "I don't know that there's some clear-cut answer. I remember talking to [Boston Celtics General Manager] Brad Stevens about this a handful of years ago. I would always ask him, ‘How do you decide on the right amount of information to give your players?’ It’s different when they're playing 82 games plus more. He always used to say, and I thought it really resonated, ‘I want give them just enough to play great that night.’ We want to give these guys just enough to be able to go play great. I think you have to also understand what does that player want?"
"Matthew Stafford loves having the ownership and autonomy. I've been around some other quarterbacks that say, ‘Hey, I want you to just call the play and then I'm going to have a trust that we'll be able to do that and operate accordingly.’ I think it's understanding, what do the players want? What are they capable of handling? Ultimately, what's the best way that we can put them in a position to have successful outcomes snap in and snap out?”
Q: What are your thoughts on how Matthew Stafford is reintegrating himself since returning from the back injury?
“I think he's been awesome. I think it is a rare situation. He’s so sharp. He truly is an extension of the coaches. He has a bunch of experience. We wanted to have a modified approach to his preseason anyways so it naturally sorted itself out. I think he's done a great job. We’ve altered some of the different things that we've done over the last few weeks to get him more reps than maybe we would've done otherwise. I feel like we made up some ground. I'm excited to watch him lead the way. It's a good thing for the Rams.”
