Rams Coordinators Praise the Work of Star Linebacker
Who would've thought that the most influential addition of the 2025 offseason for the Los Angeles Rams would be linebacker Nate Landman?
Landman, who came over from Atlanta with Jimmy Lake, played under Raheem Morris last season so the Rams knew they were getting a player knowledgeable with the system. What they didn't expect is for Landman to become the defensive signal caller within months of joining the team.
Thus, after Wednesday's practice, I asked Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula for his thoughts on Landman.
“He’s a stud. Just like he was and that you would expect with a big physical presence like that all through OTAs as far as communication, and he's heavy on contact," stated Shula.
"Obviously, now with pads on, there are a lot more direct downhill runs, that's really kind of his game. He's become one of the leaders of the defense and he's such a vocal guy. He's a glue guy. He can organize the whole defense, he can put a lot on his plate, he's always in the right spot, and you just feel how physical he is. I'm sure a bunch of guys talked about how he punches at the ball, and I think a lot of guys are following in his footsteps, so we're really happy to have him.”
Shula is right. Landman and Omar Speights have been electric as a duo, and with Quentin Lake operating as a hybrid defensive back/ linebacker, allowing Landman to call the plays and attack has opened up more freedom for Lake to cause havoc all over the field.
Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur got the same question but from an offensive point of view.
“He’s a cool dude. Obviously, [Senior Defensive Assistant] Jimmy Lake was with him in Atlanta so he got a little knowledge of him before he got in, but you could see the command he has back there," stated LaFleur. "He’s got a great energy about him. It's that really cool leadership of three to four words to the defense when they come out or maybe after we get a big play or something like that. He just [has] something small to say to those guys. I know he said, ‘Hey, we're going to get a ball out here at some point,’ just talking to defense and sure enough, two plays later, he gets a punch out, something he does as well as anybody in this league right now".
"That’s pretty cool. And then what else sticks out is you can see when he has a good feel for our formations through a practice, if he feels a lineman leaning or something like that, hey, run pass, he's not afraid to trigger, and you like that from guys. He's testing himself out here in July, getting himself ready for September. I think we're lucky to have him and the leadership he's bringing right now. He's going to be a good player.”
LaFleur has had to deal with Landman devastating the Rams inside rushing attack, while when the ball is in his vicinity, he has both defended Puka Nacua flawlessly and punched the ball out of the ball carrier's hands.
A special talent is emerging in Los Angeles.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE