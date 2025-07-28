Rams' Chris Shula is Finding His Rhythm
In the race for the Super Bowl, one thing is guaranteed. While the event is to be held in San Francisco, to win the Lombardi, the Rams must be able to win across the Mississippi.
Unless the Rams do something they've never done under Sean McVay, which is to clinch the number one seed in the NFC, they will likely have to win on the road come playoff time. Last season, Detroit, Philadelphia, and Tampa Bay held home playoff games.
All three teams possess stout offensive lines, complex passing attacks, and power on the ground.
If the Rams are to hold their hill, are to protect their endzone, their defenders must play in unison, operate as one to suppress the relentless, versatile attacks of the East.
The Rams gave defensive coordinator Chris Shula an arsenal of weapons and he has put them to good use.
On the defensive line, the boys in the trenches remain young and relentless. Jared Verse has been the vocal leader up front, a modern John Randle. However, it's been Kobie Turner who has been the most impressive. He has dictated his will on the interior with the linebackers supporting, providing coverage of the gaps with communication across the line.
It's clear that Omar Speights and Nate Landman are the two best off-ball linebackers on the team, with the level of communication between them and with Quentin Lake being crucial to their success.
They're the field commanders. Lake is relaying messages to the secondary while Speights has taken on more of a see-ball, get-ball role, refined with strong play in coverage. Landman has the green dot and has shown he's able to make the calls and then make the plays.
However, the most impressive unit so far has been the secondary. The Rams have been criticized for their lack of addressing the room, but now that we're at camp, it's clear they're taking back aerial superiority from the offense with hard-hitting, selfless performances.
Emmanuel Forbes is starting the play like a first-rounder again, going toe to toe with Davante Adams. Forbes did get burned on one play on Saturday, but shook it off to make several nice plays following, including a pass breakup on Adams.
Lake has been Shula's versatile piece, while Derion Kendrick has impressed on the outside.
The safeities have played within the defensive structure, providing a dome that is hard to throw over.
But the most important part is that when the team takes the field, his defense is playing lights out in the red zone. Once the field shrinks, they put up an impermeable wall.
Shula controls the air, he's built his defense to stop the run, and he's able to scheme up pressure on the board while having to confidence to let his front four hunt.
Jared Verse stated the secondary has been playing so well, he's now able to use his entire tool belt of pass rush moves because he knows he has the time to get home.
If the Rams wish to return the Lombardi to the West, their defense must continue to hold firm when they travel east.
