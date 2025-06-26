A Potential Cause for Concern for the Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams have improved many of their roster positions this offseason, as they look to make another playoff run this upcoming season. However, they undoubtedly need more help at certain positions.
One of the positions Los Angeles needs help at the most is linebacker.
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Network recently ranked every team's group of linebackers in the league. He ranked the Rams' group of linebackers as the 26th-best in the league, making the unit one of the most significant weak spots on its roster this upcoming season.
"Omar Speights was one of the better undrafted signings last season. He played more than 500 snaps in his rookie season, earning a 69.4 PFF overall grade while missing only four tackles. Former Falcon Nate Landman joins Speights after recording a terrific 85.3 PFF run-defense grade over the past two seasons in Atlanta," Wasserman said.
"Behind those two are veteran Troy Reeder and a couple of interesting rookies in Chris Paul Jr. and Shaun Dolac. Paul and Dolac were two of the six highest-graded linebackers in college football last season."
Shortly after signing with the Rams, Landman noted how his rugby background has helped him become a better football player. Landman believes his rugby history has helped him in several ways.
"I think it creates a different instinct that some guys might not have, especially with tackling and the form of tackling. Having my dad, who played professional [rugby], coach me when I was a kid throughout high school and even the tips and stuff along the way through college and the pros," Landman said.
"I think it's given me an edge over some people, and like I said, a different instinct and a different perspective. Playing rugby and having that experience impacts my game super positively and helps my skillset as a middle linebacker, especially."
Landman noted that he is looking forward to playing with Speights, as he has watched him from afar. Landman was impressed by Speights' success.
“I do know Omar because he played Oregon State. I'm familiar with his game. I've seen what he did. For him to come into that role last year, it's similar to what I had to step into. I know exactly what he went through. I’m super excited for him and his opportunity. I’m excited to meet him to start growing that chemistry with him as we look to OTAs and training camp," Landman said.
