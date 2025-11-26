Rams Detail Approach to Finalizing Nate Landman's Extension

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams extended linebacker Nate Landman before they played the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The move somewhat came out of nowhere as the Rams don't usually do extensions in the middle of the season. With a shift in approach, here's how the deal got done, according to Rams head coach Sean McVay .

The Brain Trust

The Rams have a collection of senior officials, including Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead, who work on roster maintenance and improvement. The brain trust has displayed a willingness to evolve, giving extensions to positions they haven't in years.

McVay spoke about the trust and the work between them and Landman's representation to take care of business.

“I give [Senior Manager, Football Administration] Matthew Shearin and [Football Administration Fellow] Ishaan [Mediratta] a ton of credit, and [Chief Operating Officer] Tony Pastoors," stated McVay [Assistant General Manager] John McKay is the guy that really recognized him at the very beginning in terms of, ‘Hey, this guy's a guy I've been watching in Atlanta. He’s done a great job. Let's go ahead and see if we can add him.’ Then he has just steadily made such a presence. We talked about him on Friday and how he's just organically and authentically asserted himself as a leader."

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay talks with injured Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) on the field after the game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"It happened through gaining the respect of his teammates. It was pretty quickly that we realized. After a handful of games and even watching the way he handled the offseason, training camp, throughout the preseason and then going into the regular season, you start to say, ‘Man, this is a guy that really represents a lot of the things that we want to be about.’ His teammates love him. He is a guy that we felt like based on what his current contract was, we had interest in extending. I give Matthew Shearin and Ishaan [credit]."

Jul 29, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, general manager Les Snead and chief of staff Carter Crutchfield talk on the field during training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"[Agent] Pat Dye was awesome to be able to work with and I’m really happy for Nate. The thing that's the most exciting, whether you're looking at [Running Back] Kyren [Williams] or Landman, these different guys that represent everything, how happy their teammates get for them. I just think that's such an important thing. Who are you rewarding that checks the boxes of what we want to be about and what this culture is that these players and coaches have built is about? I'm really happy for Nate. It was cool to be able to see his wife and him on Friday and be able to do that. Let's continue to go to work, but I'm happy for Nate. We're glad that he's under contract with us.”

Love For Landman

McVay was asked about what made the connection between Landman and the organization special.

“I think just everything," stated McVay. "I think we're the lucky ones. Everything he's about. He's got great leadership, great communication and a great understanding and ownership of what we're trying to get done. I think he elevates people around him."

Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) and teammates against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

"Then obviously, his knack for the football, his passion for this game, his mental and physical toughness, all those things are on display. I just love how I see his teammates respond to him. I think that says as much as anything when you see the way that he has naturally endeared himself to these guys in a short amount of time. He's a pretty easy guy to want to root for.”

Landman's a Happy Man

Landman spoke about the extension and his feelings on playing for the organization.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) celebrates after defeating the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“I just want to get on here and start off by saying thanks to [Rams Owner and Chairman] Mr. [E. Stanley] Kroenke, [General Manager] Les [Snead] and [Head Coach] Sean [McVay] for this opportunity, believing in me and bringing me here," stated Landman. "It’s a great opportunity for my family. It's a life-changing moment. I'm glad to be a Ram.”

Landman is under contract through the 2028 season.

