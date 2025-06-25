Why the Rams Still Sit Atop the NFC West
The Los Angeles Rams still have one of the top quarterbacks in the division. Nick Shook of NFL.com ranked every division in the National Football League based on the overall quality of each division's set of starting quarterbacks.
The NFC West has talented quarterbacks but none are as skilled as Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.
Shook noted that the NFC West has the second-best group of quarterbacks of any team in the league, with Stafford as the highest-ranked quarterback in the division and one of the highest-ranked in the league.
"And finally, Stafford resolved his contractual standoff with the Rams and is back for his 17th NFL season. Do you see how this could all go horribly wrong? Murray could struggle. Purdy could end up as a victim of surrounding circumstances. Darnold could revert back to a passing pumpkin," Shook said.
"The 37-year-old Stafford could feel the effects of Father Time. Or, it will all go right, the NFC West will produce three playoff teams and this group will live up to its end-of-2024 ranking. For now, the quartet is far from guaranteed to follow a strong 2024 with more collective excellence in 2025."
Stafford is nearing the end of his storied career. Earlier this offseason, the veteran quarterback noted how his prepartation has evolved the longer he stays in the league. The Rams hope he can deliver them on more Super Bowl win before he retires.
"It definitely evolves every single year. Last year was a little bit unique. This year as I get older, I’m just trying to do whatever I can to make sure that as training camp starts, I'm really fresh both mentally and physically," Stafford said.
"That's kind of what this whole time of year will be geared around for me. Obviously, getting to work with the guys, being around them as much as I can culturally is a great thing and getting to work with Davante [Adams] and Tutu [Atwell] in some new spots and doing all that kind of stuff will be beneficial. As is every year, it kind of goes as it goes. We're going to figure out who we're going to draft here at the end of the week.
"We'll have new guys in and getting in time with those guys is important as well. I think earlier in my career, it was how do I learn the playbook? How do I establish myself in the locker room and all those kinds of things as best you can? That just evolves as I get older and as teams change as well.”
Go and like our Facebook page today and give us your thoughts on the Rams and their RB WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also, make sure you follow along right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI, and you will never miss any Rams content this season!