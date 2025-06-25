Assessing Rams HC Sean McVay
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the best coaches in the National Football League. Jacob Camenker of USA TODAY recently released his rankings of the head coaches around the league with the hottest seat. He believes McVay's seat is ice cold.
"McVay has had a winning record in seven of his eight seasons running the Rams and led them to a Super Bowl 56 win. He is only entering his age-39 season, so Los Angeles will be happy to continue employing the offensive innovator, especially as Matthew Stafford enters the twilight of his career," Camenker said.
Earlier this offseason, McVay acknowledged Stafford's future with the team has been addressed on a yearly basis internally, but it has been a collaborative effort between Stafford and the team. Both sides know there is only so much more time left in Stafford's storied career.
"We've taken it a year at a time. He's earned the right to be able to say, 'Hey, I think I could play for a few more years if that's what I want.' We've always had great dialogue, and I think it's really kind of been a year-to-year thing. He's obviously under contract for two more years with us, but as long as he wants to play, I know we're feeling really good about that," McVay said.
"Ultimately, the end goal in mind was making sure that... like we talked about at the end of the season press conference, let's get him settled and situated, and let's be able to move forward accordingly because you guys know that's such an important [and] vital spot for us and what his leadership has meant to our football team over the last four years is exactly what we wanted. It's a big deal to get [OL] Alaric Jackson signed up as well.
"We had a couple of priorities at the start of the free agency, or really at the start of our offseason planning, and those are two big deals for us."
Stafford's future with the team was undoubtedly the Rams' most significant priority at the start of the offseason, whether Stafford came back or not. Stafford and the Rams eventually worked things out. Now, they can continue their quest for another Super Bowl together.
Go and like our Facebook page today and give us your thoughts on the Rams and their QBWHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also, make sure you follow along right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI, and you will never miss any Rams content this season!