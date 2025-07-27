Nate Landman Has Been An Animal For the Rams
When the Rams announced they were signing Nate Landman in free agency, they must've had a good feeling about his ability to assimilate into the defense. The feeling was correct as Landman has been one of the most impressive players at training camp, possessing the brain, brawn, and animalistic instincts that great linebackers are made of.
Landman has impressed, forming a nice partnership with Omar Speights, but has worked well with whomever he plays with. He's had the green dot on his helmet, which means he's the signal caller, something Quentin Lake excelled in last season, so the fact that they're having him call the signals means a lot.
At practice on Saturday, Landman was all over the field, committing a pass breakup against Puka Nacua while punching a ball out of Davis Allen's arms.
I'm not going to lie, the punch-out was sick. There really aren't any other ways to describe it. Landman saw Allen running towards him, lined up the punch, threw it, connected squarely on the ball, and it popped out and hit the ground like a ball getting fired out of a cannon.
So I asked Sean McVay for his thoughts on Landman after practice.
“He's been awesome," stated McVay. "He’s a great communicator. He’s got great command. He’s got the ability to elevate people. He's got a great feel for attacking the football. He got another punch out today. I just like the way that this guy's got a great vibe."
"He's just got some natural leadership traits and communication skills, where he understands what's going on from an all-22 perspective. I think when you're talking about a guy that's at that inside linebacker position, it's key and critical. He's done a great job leading the way for that group.”
Think about that. He hasn't played a single snap, and he's leading the group. That sums up everything fans need to know about Landman. He's the perfect linebacker for this defense. Smart, experienced, athletic, instinctual, vicious. This is a player that teams win Super Bowls with.
While the Rams have yet to name their defensive starters, Landman is making a very strong argument to be on the field. He's one for the future.
