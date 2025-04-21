Rams, NFC West Rankings Before 2025 NFL Draft
The NFC West remains one of the toughest divisions in football after it's members reloaded in free agency. Considering the coaching staff, roster, and ability to currently compete for a title, here's the current NFC West power ranking.
1. Los Angeles Rams
The Rams are the only team in the NFC West with a Super Bowl-winning head coach, quarterback, and award-winning defensive end. The defending champions has the best roster in the division, adding All-Pro Davante Adams to a prolific offense and Poona Ford to a stout defense.
The Rams took off in the postseason, something they hope to build on in 2025.
2. San Francisco 49ers
Do not let the 49ers' tumultuous offseason fool you. Despite an injured Brandon Aiyuk, they remain a Super Bowl contender, especially with the return of Christian McCaffrey. Ricky Pearsall flashed some of the talent he has as their 2024 NFL Draft class continues to impress.
The 49ers may be entering their last year with Brock Purdy, but they do so with an offense finally healthy and a revitalized defense behind returning defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.
Former Ram Demarcus Robinson looks to integrate himself into his new offense.
3. Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks look nothing like how they looked last season. Geno Smith is out, and Sam Darnold is in. D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett no longer play in the Pacific Northwest as Rams legend Cooper Kupp and Marques Valdez-Scantling join star Jaxon Smith-Njigba as Seattle's ariel threats.
Seattle hopes to squeeze whatever is left out of Demarcus Lawrence's career as Byron Murphy II looks to dominate in year two.
4. Arizona Cardinals
Let's be clear, the difference in Seattle's and Arizona's roster is minimal. It's coaching that gives Seattle the edge. However, that could all change as Jonathan Gannon enters year three with defensive pieces in place including returning franchise legend Calais Campbell and sack monster Josh Sweat on the defensive line.
The Cardinals made Trey McBride the highest-paid tight end in football as Kyler Murray finished the season fully healthy for the first time in some time. The Cardinals are dangerous. Just because their last right now doesn't mean anything. A strong draft performance could see them challenging for the division crown.
Marvin Harrison Jr is on the doorstep of a 1,000-yard season.
