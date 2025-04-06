NFL Scout Says Rams Rival Regrets 2024 First Round Pick
In the 2024 NFL Draft, the Arizona Cardinals drafted Marvin Harrison Jr with the fourth overall selection. However, less than one year later, one NFL scout says the Cardinals are regretting their decision, preferring Malik Nabers instead.
A former NFL scout told FS1's Colin Cowherd the Cardinals regretted drafting Harrison, especially after seeing the success of Nabers.
"Once you get in the NFL, All I heard last year was like, ‘Marvin Harrison's floor is so high. Malik [Nabers] could be boom or bust.’ And then you watch, you're like, 'You don't think the Arizona Cardinals regret not going Malik Nabers over Marvin Harrison Jr.?’ Because they do. And the Giants benefited from them making that choice," said John Middlekauff (h/t SportsKeeda).
Quite frankly, this is wrong. Sure, right now people believe Nabers is better than Harrison but that can all change. At one point, Jaylen Waddle was preferred to Devonta Smith. Who's played in more games, has more yards, and has a ring? Smith.
It's too early to say anything about the receiver class. Do the Bears have regrets over drafting Rome Odunze over Brian Thomas Jr? Maybe, but Odunze is about to be a focal point of the offense, just like Harrison, so perhaps let's give them some time to develop?
"Regret certainly is a massive word when it comes to Arizona's feelings on Harrison." Wrote Arizona Cardinals On SI beat writer Donnie Druin. "Harrison and Nabers operate in two different roles in two different offensive systems - Nabers being the only option in New York while Harrison was always going to play second fiddle to Arizona's rushing attack and star tight end Trey McBride."
Remember, McBride just became the highest-paid tight end in NFL history, that didn't happen for no reason.
In 2024, Harrison put up more than respectable numbers. He had 62 receptions for 885 yards and eight touchdowns.
The Rams need to watch out because Harrison is due for a big year. The Cardinals and rising star in the coaching ranks, Cardinals' offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, has plans to take Harrison to the next level. With Kyler Murray seemingly getting his health back, the Cardinals are dangerous, and this whole regret thing is dead wrong.
The Rams' defense have a lot to learn in order to keep Arizona at bay.
