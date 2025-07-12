Rams' Kyren Williams Named to Key List
The football gods once gifted a physical, hard-to-tackle running back from Notre Dame named Jerome Bettis. Bettis and the Rams didn't see eye-to-eye, and eventually Bettis was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he would embark on a Hall of Fame career.
It seems the gods are forgiving as Notre Dame once again produced that same type of runner in current Rams RB1 running back Kyren Williams. Williams, a fourth-year player, just finished his second straight 1,000-yard season, pulling the Rams into the postseason.
As a result of his efforts, Williams was named the 85th best player in the NFL's Top 100 list of 2025. This is his second straight season with such an honor, having been named 78th last season.
Williams has evolved as a running back, becoming Sean McVay's best weapon in the backfield since Todd Gurley, attacking defenders in the run and the pass.
"I would probably say the first 49ers game [of the 2024 season]. That was my first time that they called a choice route in my career at the Rams that, you know, I ran one and scored on," stated Williams. "And also I did it with a flip over the dude. I wish I would have landed it"
The Rams trust Williams to diagnose coverages and run option routes, feeling confident in his ability to be on the same page with Matthew Stafford, especially in situations where verbal communication is impossible.
"He's a tough guy to bring down whenever he's got the ball in his hands, and he could catch the ball out of the backfield too, which makes him that much better," stated Eagles defensive back Cooper DeJean.
"Just his ability to catch the football, you know, you see him running a lot of, you know, Texas angle routes and getting match ups against linebackers, and then, you know, just being hard nosed and being able to go into the trenches and find a way to get in the end zone, whether it looks like you can or not," stated Eagles running back Will Shipley. "He's got that ability."
Williams notably broke off a route after seeing a gap in the coverage, leading to the Rams' first touchdown of the 2025 NFL playoffs.
Williams has looked great in OTAs, and as training camp approaches, Williams is entering the final year of his deal with something to prove.
"The first thing that stood out to us was his explosiveness," Rams' running back coach Ron Gould said. "... One of the things (I noticed) was just his ability to stay grounded through some of his runs that was really, really evident in the work that he's put in, so really, really pleased with that."
"You talk about leadership, that's what that's all about. "So he's done a great job of uniting the guys, bringing everybody together, and making sure that we all stay on the same page."
Williams looks to be the Rams' first running back to have three straight 1,000-yard seasons since Steven Jackson did so, having eight consecutive 1,000-yard seasons from 2004-2012.
