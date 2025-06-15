Oregon Defensive Back Could Be Final Piece to Rams Defense
The Los Angeles Rams may have a championship roster but the best organizations know how to add to those rosters in order to take them to the next level.
In 2022, the Philadelphia Eagles, through a series of moves, had a championship roster and great draft capital in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Despite their loss in Super Bowl LVII, the Eagles used the two first-round picks they held in the 2023 NFL Draft to select Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith, two players critical to their successful efforts in Super Bowl LIX.
The Rams now find themselves in a similar situation. The Rams were the only team that played the Eagles to enter their final offensive drive with a change to win it and with two first round picks in 2026, how the Rams spend them could be what gets them over the hump if they're unable to do so this season.
With Kam Curl on the last year of his deal, as well as several expected departures from the defensive back room, perhaps it's Oregon's Dillon Thieneman that could elevate the Rams secondary as he was named a sleeper prospect by ESPN's Matt Miller.
"After two seasons as a starter at Purdue -- in which he had six interceptions as a true freshman in 2023 while emerging as a dangerous punt returner -- Thieneman transferred to Oregon," wrote Miller. Ranked as ESPN's No. 1 defensive back in the transfer portal, he'll lead the Ducks' secondary and should become a household name in Dan Lanning's NFL-style defensive scheme, which utilizes its safeties in multiple alignments."
"At 6-foot and 207 pounds, Thieneman isn't a supersized prospect like Nick Emmanwori in this past draft, but he is a versatile defender who can align at either safety spot or even as a slot cornerback."
"When you look at football IQ, versatility, speed and range, he has it all. Safeties always seem to fall in the draft, but he has first-round tools," an AFC West area scout said.
"Thieneman can get overaggressive in his pursuit angles, but he's a clean open-field tackler and provides a true split-safety value that fits any defensive scheme. If he slots into Lanning's defense like we think he will, Thieneman has first-round ability."
Considering Lanning is a premier defensive developer, who helped mold Carter and Smith, perhaps Thieneman is well on his way to becoming that elite-level player.
Plus, Thieneman's rookie contract would help the Rams afford Jalen Ramsey should they desire.
