Do the Rams Have Competition for Jalen Ramsey?
The framework for a team like the Los Angeles Rams to make a trade for Jalen Ramsey has been defined as NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe revealed the latest on the Miami Dolphins and their options regarding their number one corner.
"I checked in with a couple of people on the Jalen Ramsey situation this week, and I was told nothing is imminent. There have been conversations draft weekend and throughout May in regards to Jalen Ramsey, there's interest, but right now, there's nothing imminent. There's nothing closing."
"At this moment, it's been relatively quiet, but one thing I was told is to keep an eye on that July 1 date, the Dolphins would take a over $25 million cap hit if they traded him before July 1. That number drops to under $7 million if they trade him after July 1. And a lot of people were looking and saying Jalen Ramsey is one of their best players. He's been elite. All these things are true, but I talked with their defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver today about the situation, and his quote kind of sums up why the Dolphins and Ramsey are here."
That doesn't sum up everything. Miami has a documented maturity problem within the locker room, something Ramsey likely wants to move away from. With that being said, he knows for a fact that the Rams are professionals through and through.
If Ramsey was just playing for the money, wouldn't he keep quiet and continue to get paid eight figures in a state that doesn't have state tax?
"He said that Ramsey has been a great player for us, but relationships are hard and he's chosen to move on. This isn't about a guy who wants more money or a guy who can't play anymore. This is just a situation where relationships are hard and the relationship between the Dolphins and Ramsey has essentially run out. I expect him to get trade at some point in June or July. They have talked to a lot of teams. I'm told the Dolphins are aware of teams that Ramsey would be interested in. We've heard the LA Rams and their coaching and GM staff talk and rave about Jalen Ramsey."
Realistically, who has publically come out or which team has been reported to be working with the Dolphins regarding a deal for Ramsey? There's a reason why the Rams are at the forefront of that conversation.
"There's other places where he has had coaches he has loved to play for in the past, whether it be Raheem Morris and Atlanta or Ejiro Evero in Carolina, we'll kind of see how the money factors in. That's going to be a big part of it. But for the Dolphins, they're already planning to move on. They're speaking in the past. He's not going to be at OTAs and for them, they're planning on developing their young corners, including Cam Smith, their third year player to try to replace a Jalen Ramsey"
Atlanta doesn't have a 2026 first round pick after trading it to the Rams and they're cash strapped due to Kirk Cousins' contract making it hard to get Ramsey.
The Panthers do not have a championship roster on paper so it would take a massive pitch for Ramsey to join the Panthers.
It is my opinion based off reports that the Rams are the only team in position to make a legitimate move for Ramsey that would satisfy the Dolphins, Ramsey, and any other party that would need to be satisfied to make a decision to trade him.
It may just be a matter of waiting 40 days.
