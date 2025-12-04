Kyren Williams Details Which Rams Legend Inspires His Philanthropic Work

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have had a proud tradition of running backs and for Kyren Williams, it's an honor to emulate the actions of a childhood hero.

Rams Legend Fueled Williams' Love For the Community

During his nomination for the 2025 Walter Payton Man of the Year award, Williams stated that during a Rams community event, franchise legend Steven Jackson left an unforgettable impact on his life. Williams, a native of St. Louis, watched Jackson run over defenders throughout the 2000s, during the franchise's tenure in Missouri.

“Each time I’m out in the community, I think back on the impact Steven Jackson had on me at a Rams community event growing up,” said Williams via the Rams PR Team. “Being able to make a positive impact on the youth across Los Angeles and seeing the smiles on people’s faces, means everything to me. This award is special because my commitment to the community is never about recognition but about being the inspiration to show young people they can dream big and achieve their goals."

"The opportunities I've been given through being a professional football player allow me to perform on the field but have also given me the platform to pursue what I am most passionate about, giving back to the community. It’s an honor to be the Rams’ club winner for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award alongside players around the league dedicated to their communities.”

Williams Carries the Torch

Williams has been involved in community efforts, playing a massive role in honoring first responders who worked on putting out the January wildfires that devastated various areas of Los Angeles, including a personal donation to the LAFD Foundation to aid in relief efforts as well as he took part in efforts to provide shoes to children who had their homes lost to the tragedy.

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) scores a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

“Kyren is a special football player, but more importantly, he’s a special human who brings an authentic passion for community service – a commitment that he demonstrates weekly through his consistent presence in Los Angeles schools and with non-profits.” said Rams EVP of Community Impact & Engagement Molly Higgins via the Rams PR Team.

“He approaches the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of others with the same infectious enthusiasm that he brings to the game of football. We are incredibly grateful for his heart and leadership both on and off the field as he lives out his purpose of serving the community and inspiring Angelenos.”

As Jackson did before him, Williams continues to carry the torch for Rams' running backs. It is a lineage of outstanding play from upstanding, community-minded men. Williams is less than 150 yards away from his third straight 1,000-yard season. Williams has never finished a season under 1,000 yards since being named as the Rams' starter in 2023.

