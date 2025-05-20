Greatest Rams of All Time Pt. 2: The Offensive Line
The Los Angeles Rams have a long and proud history of producing top offensive linemen, stemming back to the 70s when the franchise hired the Detriot Lions' offensive line coach Chuck Knox to be their head man.
Knox brought a new attitude, and with Lawrence McCutcheon in the backfield, a new era was born, producing high-level running backs, trotting comfortably behind the big boys up front. Here are the five men making up the Rams' All-Time offensive line
Left Tackle: Orlando Pace (1997-2008)
The Ohio State legend was the first overall pick in 1997, the first time an offensive lineman was drafted first overall since former Ram Ron Yary in 1968. Like Yary, Pace ended his career as a member of the College Football Hall of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Pace won Super Bowl XXXIV, was named an All-Pro from 1999-2004, and helped Kurt Warner and Marshall Faulk win MVP.
Left Guard: Tom Mack (1966-1978)
The Mack truck from Michigan already knew how to win in Southern California, capturing the 1965 Rose Bowl with his beloved Wolverines before embarking on a Hall of Fame 13-year career.
Four-time First-Team All-Pro, four-time Second-Team All-Pro, 11 Pro Bowls, 184 games played, zero career games missed. Legend.
Center: Rich Saul (1970-1981)
The left side of the Los Angeles Rams' offensive line remains tied with the Big Ten, and Saul adds to that as the Michigan State Spartan was a critical piece to Chuck Knox's offense, being named to six Pro Bowls and being selected as a second-team All-Pro in 1980. He played 176 games, starting 106 of them for the franchise.
Right Guard: Dennis Harrah (1975-1987)
An All-Pro in 1986, six-time Pro Bowl and six-time NFC West Champion, one of Chuck Knox's most crucial pieces, Harrah was a literal mountain of a man, bringing his West Virginia upbringing and Miami Hurricane attitude to Los Angeles where he played 168 games for the franchise, starting 144 of them.
Right Tackle: Jackie Slater (1976-1995)
Big bad Jackie Slater was a monster of a man for the Rams, playing a record-setting 19 seasons with the franchise, the most for an offensive lineman. He helped the Rams reach Super Bowl XIV and blocked for several 1,000-yard rushers, most notably Eric Dickerson when Dickerson broke the single-season rushing record. Slater is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and weigh in on our picks for the OL.
Please let us know your thoughts on our picks for the OL when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE