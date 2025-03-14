Here’s What Davante Adams Gave Up to Get No. 17 From Puka Nacua
Davante Adams said that while he was in Japan last week, he communicated more with Rams recruiter Sean McVay than he did with his wife. One person with whom Adams didn’t communicate, however, was Puka Nacua.
There were no negotiations involving Taco Bell, Jordan-brand cleats or even straight cash for Nacua’s No. 17. The younger wide receiver simply gave it to his newest teammate, who has worn 17 his entire NFL career.
“No, I actually woke up to a text and a missed call from my agent and Sean, when everything was basically done,” Adams said Thursday at his introductory press conference. “I was just jet lagged as hell so I was trying to get adjusted. I woke up and I'm having a conversation with him before I could even brush my teeth.
“He was telling me that Puka was already changing. I didn't even talk to him about it. I think it was his plan to change to 12. I don't know when, but I know that before I even knew for sure if I was headed to L.A., he was already talking about wearing 12.”
Probably because 12 carries strong sentimental value to both Nacua and his family. Not only did he wear it in college at BYU, but his older siblings also wore the number.
After his older sister Chanel and older brothers Kai and Samson wore 12 during their athletic careers, Nacua told TheRams.com that his “opportunity to put on the one-two” was a blessing. And while Nacua was excited to hear Adams was joining the Rams, Adams was even more excited to play with Nacua.
“He’s somebody that I was a big fan of when he first got in the league,” Adams said. “I didn't know much of him because I don't really watch too much college football.
“Seeing what he did that first half of the season, I'm like, ‘Okay, this guy has what it takes, that's for sure.’ As I continued to watch and see how he finished the year, stuff like that doesn't happen by accident. He has the God-given. He has an amazing, electric personality.”
That personality was the reason Nacua welcomed Adams to Los Angeles by giving up his number even before the veteran had to ask.
“For everybody out there that wants to hate me for making them buy new jerseys,” Adams said, “I did not tell him. I didn't pay him. I didn't do anything. That was out of the kindness of his heart and he wore it in college so I guess it made sense.”
