How the Rams' Addition of Terrance Ferguson Impacts their Roster
The Los Angeles Rams have had a solid offseason, making arguably the most significant offseason splash by signing wide receiver Davante Adams. They then traded out of the first round of the NFL Draft to gain another first-round pick in next year's NFL Draft.
With their first pick in this year's draft, the Rams selected tight end Terrance Ferguson to add to a versatile offense with plenty of weapons. Los Angeles is especially dangerous with quarterback Matthew Stafford still under center.
Still, Sterling Xie of the Pro Football Network thinks the Rams drafting Ferguson could make veteran tight end Tyler Higbee expendable in the long run. Considering his connection with Rams head coach Sean McVay, it would be interesting to see if this happened.
"That makes Tyler Higbee’s future with the franchise an open question. Higbee is in the last year of his deal before his contract automatically voids in 2026. The Rams used a second-round pick on Oregon tight end Terrance Ferguson, the franchise’s highest pick on a TE since Gerald Everett in 2017. Ferguson was a four-year starter for the Ducks and could conceivably soak up starter-level snaps right away, even at a position that’s notoriously difficult to play as a rookie," Xie said.
"With Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen serving as solid depth tight ends, Ferguson could make Higbee extraneous on a team that has a lot of depth and will be facing some tough roster cutdown choices. Higbee ended 2024 well with three touchdowns and 178 yards in five games (including the playoffs), showing he still has some juice left after a torn ACL from 2023 limited him to three regular-season games. That should aid his trade value if the Rams decide they want to load up with another pick for 2026."
Los Angeles undoubtedly has one of the best rosters in the league and could make any one of various roster moves leading up to the season. However, McVay noted earlier this offseason that he wanted a more explosive offense.
While Higbee may be more expendable, having Ferguson and him on the same offense would help give McVay what he was looking for.
