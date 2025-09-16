All Hands Must Be on Deck For Rams in Week 3
The Los Angeles Rams are off and running to open up their 2025 NFL season. The Rams are now 2-0 after getting a massive road victory over the Tennessee Titans last Sunday. This was a win that the Rams needed to give them momentum going into Week 3. The Rams did not have the start that they wanted, but after they made those adjustments, it was a great showing on the offensive side of the ball and the defensive side as well.
The Rams will hit the road once again in Week 3 in what is going to be a massive game in the NFC. The Rams are going to Philadelphia to face the defending Super Bowl Champions, the Eagles. This will also be a rematch of last year's divisional round. One that the Rams fell just short of winning. But this is a new season, and this is a challenge that the Rams want to have. If they want to be serious contenders this season, these are the games they want to be in.
Rams Face Big Test in Week 3
The Rams coaching staff did a good job of getting their players ready for the road trip in Week 2, and they are going to be doing the same thing in Week 3. The Rams did come back to LA and will get prepared before they take off to this East Coast trip. The Rams are going to need all hands on deck for this matchup as they will be facing a great team in the Eagles, who are also riding a two-game winning streak to begin the season.
Many believe the Rams have the right personnel to beat the Eagles and are the team that gives them the biggest challenge out of all the teams in the NFL. What helps the Rams is that they can win games and play different styles of football. They do a great job of making adjustments during the game, like we have seen in the past two weeks. The Rams will have a great shot of winning this game, and it is going to be one that can set the tone moving forward in the season.
Both sides of the ball are going to need to play good. The Rams have some matchups that they would like to challenge the Eagles in as well.
