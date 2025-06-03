Are Rams Prepping Jimmy Garoppolo to Succeed Matthew Stafford?
At OTAs last Wednesday, Jimmy Garoppolo looked good. While he's dusting a little bit of rust off, he was a player who looked confident in Sean McVay's offense with Garoppolo making quick and positive decisions.
Recently, Garoppolo received praise from Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano as Manzano named him the second-best backup quarterback in the NFL, only behind Atlanta's Kirk Cousins.
"It doesn’t get much safer at quarterback than Garoppolo, who racked up 38 wins and made a Super Bowl appearance with the 49ers," wrote Manzano. "Garoppolo can keep teams afloat amid injuries and has the skill set to run offenses smoothly. He lacks arm strength and is sometimes slow to react, but he has a nice gig in Los Angeles as Matthew Stafford’s backup. If Garoppolo is needed to play, he can lean on Puka Nacua and Davante Adams."
Are the Rams building their squad to help Jimmy Garoppolo if and when he inherits the QB1 role from Matthew Stafford? Well, let's look at the facts. The Rams didn't draft a quarterback this year, and Garoppolo chose to stay in Los Angeles, despite having opportunities elsewhere.
Garoppolo's best productive years have come from his offense having a strong inside rushing attack. Not only are the Rams engaged in extension talks with Kyren Williams, but the team also drafted Jarquez Hunter, a powerful force between the tackles.
While the answer will depend on how long Matthew Stafford plays, it's not unreasonable to believe Sean McVay would go with a veteran over a rookie. McVay has never drafted a rookie quarterback with the intention of them becoming starters. Why? He knows his offense is too complex for a collegiate brain and dumbing it down decreases it's effectiveness.
McVay also knows he can win with Garoppolo if he structures his offense properly. Garoppolo does the simple things well and while that feels like a standard for an NFL quarterback, that isn't always the case. Thus, McVay can manipulate defenses with a proper mix of pass and run to open up passing lanes for Garoppolo to hit downfield.
It would keep the Rams competitive while they search for their long-term answer as well. While nothing is guaranteed, it's something to think about as we enter week two of OTAs.
