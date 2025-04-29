Another Former Rams Pass-Catcher Joins Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers have done it again. Back when Rams' seventh round pick Konata Mumpfield was just a player for the Pittsburgh Panthers, may have seen former Rams wide receivers Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, and Allen Robinson walking the halls of the facility they share with the Steelers.
The Steelers added to the list of former Rams wide receivers who have joined Pittsburgh after their stint in Los Angeles by signing Robert Woods on Monday, according to NFL Networks' Ian Rapoport.
The Steelers, for some odd reason, love Rams' wide receivers. If we really want, we could expand to the Los Angeles area, as they employed Chargers' wide receiver Mike Williams for a period of time as well.
The Steelers were one of the favorites and at one point were the favorite to trade for Cooper Kupp but a move never materialized. The team did trade for Seattle's D.K. Metcalf so maybe it's a West Coast thing but the amount of players that connect these franchises is just odd.
The odd part is that there is no correlation to the offensive coordinator. If an OC came from McVay's coaching tree or uses many of the same concepts that McVay uses, it would make sense why he would want former Ram players on his roster, but there isn't to a significant extent.
Allen Robinson joined in 2023 when Matt Canada was the offensive coordinator. Skowronek, Jefferson, Woods, and the rumored interest in Kupp happened with Arthur Smith.
Let's say it is Smith. What connection does he have to the Rams? Well, he was an assistant in Tennessee from 2011-2023, leaving when he got the Falcons' head coaching job.
In 2018, the Titans' offensive coordinator was current Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, brother of current Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur. Smith inherited LaFleur's job when he left for Green Bay, so it might have to do with that.
But four former Rams' wide receivers added to the Steelers in three seasons is honestly kind of insane. Except it's actually five as the Steelers have Lance McCutcheon on their team but he's not expected to make the 53-man roster. He does make up the fifth former Ram wide receiver to join the Steelers in the last two years.
If the Rams do not re-sign Tutu Atwell after this season, I have a good guess on where he'll go.
