Rams' Konata Mumpfield Is a Bonafide Playmaker
The only reason Konata Mumpfield fell to the Rams in the seventh round is due to the limitations of the Pittsburgh offense. The former Panther adds a new element to the wide receiver room that will keep them in games till the very end.
Looking at his film, sometimes it looks like my five year old cousin is controlling him on Madden, trying to get open. Why? The Panthers did not have a quarterback who could successfully throw a ball beyond 30 yards without it fluttering, so it limited the routes Mumpfield could run.
Despite that Mumpfield was snatching football's out of the sky, simply big brothering defenders.
One of the criticisms of his game is that Mumpfield can not create constant separation, but does that really matter if he has elite ball tracking skills, strong hands, and a propensity to moss a defender simply because he feels like it?
"Versatile receiver with average size." Wrote NFL.com's Lance Zierlein.
"Mumpfield is average in beating press and his routes are too undisciplined, but he has the instincts and athleticism to run an expanded route tree over the first two levels. He goes from bad focus drop to highly focused contested catch in the same drive. He’s crafty in uncovering, but scouts question his top-end speed and ability to threaten the third level. Mumpfield has modest traits but possesses playmaking elements that could be nurtured with more coaching."
To Mumpfield's credit, how focused can one be when trying to catch a ball that looks more like a short punt while a defensive back is attempting to put him on a T-shirt?
How is he able to run proper routes without a quarterback that can hit receivers on said routes?
Those issues Zierlein brings up gets solved with a quarterback like Matthew Stafford and in an offense such as Sean McVay's.
ESPN's Louis Riddick said it perfectly before the NFL draft.
"Think about a pairing of WR [Konata Mumpfield] with Puka, Davante, and Stafford in LA if the Rams were to draft him….Come on man…this is the kind of thing I’m talking about when I say that this WR draft has ballers." Wrote Riddick. "Mumpfield can play inside or out, runs GREAT routes, is tough as F, will go over the middle, has great hands, will block…[Rams] you should want this."
Enough said but I'm gonna say a little more. 4th and 5. Game on the line. Davante Adams and Puka Nacua are blanketed. Sean McVay schemes up a one on one matchup. They should want Mumpfield running it.
