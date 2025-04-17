Analyst Compares Draft Prospect to Rams' Champion Robert Woods
At this point in the pre-Draft process, with the NFL's biggest night just over a week away, it's speculation and comparison season, a practice to pass the time.
One of the fun things are finding players that compare to former contributors for your franchise, as in the case of NFL analyst Brett Kollmann's recent comparison of Rams' Super Bowl Champion Robert Woods to Stanford's Elic Ayomanor.
Ayomanor, a physical wide receiver, is projected to be selected in the late first to early second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Robert Woods, a Consensus All-American coming out of USC, had a similar draft projection as Ayomanor and was eventually selected by the Buffalo Bills with the 41st overall selection in the 2013 NFL Draft.
After four seasons with the Bills, Woods signed as a free agent with the Rams, embarking on a highly successful career with a franchise that utilized his strengths. In 68 games of five seasons in Los Angeles, Woods had over 4500 receiving yards and 28 total touchdowns.
Woods was a critical blocker as well, perhaps spurring on the Ayomanor comp, as Sean McVay's offense requires receivers to operate as legitimate run blockers.
However, there are some fundamental differences between them. Ayomanor and Woods win in different ways. Woods was a much better route runner and pass catcher than Ayomanor coming out of college, using his shiftiness to defeat defenders.
Ayomanor is much more physical. He's also physically bigger, using his frame and strength to bully defenders.
When it comes to the Rams, Ayomanor is a multi-tooled weapon like Woods, but in a different way. The Rams could use Ayomanor to deliver a physical blow to the opposition, if they draft him.
Right now, the Rams have Davante Adams and Tutu Atwell, two talented players who, while are being asked to block, are getting paid to run routes and catch.
Ayomanor and Jordan Whittington provide a fresh option of instant physicality that plays well to the Rams' run designs, especially since the team does not use fullbacks in their offense.
Ayomanor and Woods are the same in one way. Both are late risers that will provide whatever team that knows how to properly use them a tremendous amount of value.
Perhaps the Stanford standout has a future in Rams' blue.
