Rams Puka Nacua Names NFL's Best Receiver and Football Idols
Recently, Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua sat down with RG.org's DJ Saddiqi to share his opinions on the top wide receivers in the NFL and how his exposure to them has benefitted his game.
Nacua on the NFL's Best Receiver
Nacua named Minnesota Vikings superstar Justin Jefferson as the best receiver in the league.
"It's hard to go away from that boy Justin Jefferson, No. 18 out there, the way he moves, the way he can go out and get the ball," stated Nacua. "It's always fun to see his smile too. You can't go wrong (with Jefferson)."
Both men went off in the Rams-Vikings regular season matchup last season, combining for 15 catches and 221 yards.
Childhood Idol
Nacua was asked who he looked up to growing up, naming a future Hall of Famer who dominated the south from prep ball to the pros for decades.
"I'm a big Julio Jones fan," says Nacua. "I think the physicality and the power that you watch when you're going through his tape, I want my tape to have the same thing. I want that physicality, one as a route runner, and then also in the run game. That's somebody who I enjoy really watching. But I wouldn't say there's somebody I modeled my game after."
Nacua Dishes on Working With Adams
Nacus has been the best wide receiver in football this season, taking a massive step in his game. Always humble, Nacua credits lessons provided by Davante Adams as a reason for his success.
"I feel like the movement on the field has slowed down for me," says Nacua. "I'm seeing the defense and then also just to understand them, when you leave the huddle, you have a player like Davante (Adams). (He) garners so much respect from teams in the NFL when you line up, we're breaking the huddle, and you're seeing guys who are like, 'Alright, No. 17 (Adams) is going this way, or No. 12 (Nacua) is going this way.
Nacua continues to live out his childhood dreams, now flanked with a playmaker he grew up watching compete at the highest level.
"He is always easy," says Nacua. "There's a love and respect that we've grown for each other and especially being teammates. Just the excitement he has shown to me. I was like, 'Man, when you get out there and you're making plays and you see No. 17, and he's out there having fun. I'm like 'Holy cow, it doesn't feel real.' It takes me back to the little kid who was a Packers fan, and I'm celebrating with Davante Adams right now. He tells me, 'You're a dog or like, you're such a bad guy., you're playing your ass off.' I'm like, 'I can't believe this is happening to me.”
Nacua Has Greatness at Home
Unlike many other players, Puka Nacua likes to keep things close to home. When asked if he looked for advice from others in the offseason, Nacua stated he didn't and that the lessons from Adams and Cooper Kupp have been exactly what he needed.
"No real conversation with any kind of other wide receivers," stated Nacua. "I feel like I've been blessed in my career to have two of the best in Cooper Kupp, a Triple Crown winner, and the understanding that he has of the offense that we play in, and then of defenses. That's kind of how that works, and then having somebody who's a very different, solid receiver in Davante Adams and just a mixture of them. I feel like those conversations I had with those two definitely have had a huge part in my success."
Despite leaving the Rams this offseason, Kupp and Nacua continued to work out regularly. Nacua has continued to praise the mentorship of Kupp and other former Rams wide receivers since his departure.
