Puka Nacua Fires Up Rams With Sideline Rant After Injury
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua may have been limited due to injury but that didn't stop him from finding a new way to contribute.
Nacua's Leadership on Display
Nacua, the smiling face of the NFL, got serious during the Rams' week six matchup in Baltimore, firing up the offense. The Rams would score 17 unanswered points to glide to victory.
Nacua Was Sidelined For His Own Good
While Nacua was able to play with his injury, the Rams did put him on a snap count. The decision was made to protect Nacua's long-term health.
“That's right," stated Sean McVay. "I think that's part of our responsibility is determining what's best for him number one, especially as it relates to the overall health of the player and then what's best for a football team. His style of play, the way and the nature at which he plays, that is something that does weigh into this. I thought he did a nice job with the snaps he had when he came back in there."
"We were cognizant of not doing some of the different things just because of where we were at that point in the game and what the circumstances and situation elicited to just ultimately try to be able to win the football game. The answer is yes to your question. That'll be something that as we gather more information and as we see the week progress, I'll start to have some clarity on. But ultimately for us, we need to have a contingency plan with and without him.”
McVay added his thoughts on if Nacua will play next week.
“I’m always optimistic. You know me, I'm a positive, glass half full guy. It's basically a handful of hours off of the injury. He was able to come back into the game. For him to be at his best we have to be able to take it a little bit at a time. I was encouraged. [Senior Vice President of Sports Medicine and Performance] Reggie [Scott] was encouraged by the scan in terms of what it revealed."
"Whether that means he's able to play like the guy that we're accustomed to seeing on Sunday will be a weekly process for us. What we are grateful for is there was nothing on the scan that looks like it's going to be long term. The uncertainty of this week is a real thing. The bye has nothing to do with our approach on that. It's going to be what's best for Puka and for our football team. I know he’s going to do everything in his power to try to be ready to go for this week and we have to have a plan for him if he's not able to go.”
Regardless, wherever Nacua is, he finds ways to contribute.
