Rams Morning Report: Offensive Superstars Fail to Practice on Wednesday
The Los Angeles Rams are currently in Baltimore, practicing at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. They will stay in Maryland this week before flying out to London.
On Wednesday, the Rams reveal troubling health information. Here's the latest with the team and news from around the league.
Los Angeles Rams
Injury Report
Three Rams offensive starters did not practice on Wednesday.
"As far as injuries are concerned, [Tight End] Colby Parkinson will be full. [Inside Linebacker] Omar Speights and [Wide Receiver] Tutu Atwell will be limited. Guys that will be DNPs: [Running Back] Blake Corum, [Wide Receiver] Puka Nacua, [Offensive Lineman] Rob Havenstein, and [Outside Linebacker] Josaiah Stewart ended up coming down…he was a little sick today. Hopefully he's feeling better tomorrow, but those other guys, Blake and Puka with their ankles and Rob with his ankle as well.”
The full report provides more detail on those injuries.
Puka Nacua
Sean McVay listed the factors for Nacua to play on Sunday.
“I think we talked about it a little bit the other day," stated McVay. "There's a difference between return to play and return to performance. You want to put him in a position to have successful outcomes. I do think some of that is reflected in is he able to go through practice and really get a good feel to allow him to feel comfortable and confident in what we would be asking if he goes."
"If not, then you have a ton of confidence in the group with the guys that'll be asked to take on bigger roles. You don't ever replace a stud like him, but we've got a lot of confidence in the other guys if that's the case.”
McVay on Atwell
“When we put limited, it means really that if he was going to take a normal workload, we're just a little bit more mindful of some of the high-speed yards," stated McVay. "Everything is trending in the direction of we expect him to be ready to roll. We’re just being smart, easing him back in, but it's not because of any sort of setbacks. He's making good progress so we feel good about him.”
Jacksonville Jaguars
The Jaguars confirmed both Devin Lloyd and Quintin Morris will miss the game.
NFC West Quarterbacks
49ers' Brock Purdy, Mac Jones and Cardinals' Kyler Murray were limited in practice on Wednesday.
