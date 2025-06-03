WATCH: Rams' Puka Nacua Talks Cooper Kupp, Davante Adams
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. -- Los Angeles Rams' superstar wide receiver Puka Nacua spoke to reporters following Tuesday's OTAs.
To watch today's press conference, view below.
Earlier in the offseason, quarterback Matthew Stafford spoke about the offense, especially now that Stafford and Nacua are operating an offense without Cooper Kupp.
Q: On whether he talked to McVay about the versatility of the offense and if so, what can he share?
“Yeah, we've kind of talked about exactly that. We haven't really done the deep dive yet. I know that's coming in the next couple weeks, which is something I'm excited about. You have to see what that's going to look like based on what happens this weekend as well because you're going to add players on offense, defense and in the kicking game that are going to be big for you. That'll organically happen I think throughout the offseason and then continuing into training camp as it does every year. I think about some of the things that we've done in the past, either in the spring or in the summer in training camp, that are huge parts of what we end up doing during the season. Other times, you're trying stuff out and it may not work the way you want it to work. It's always a process. With a guy like Sean who's never satisfied, which is an amazing thing to have as a head coach, we're always trying to find ways to be better, be multiple and make it tougher on defenses to slow us down. I'm excited for those conversations and some of those ideas trials and see where it goes. For now, we've just talked about having those. I know he has some ideas that he's going to want to share with me here pretty soon.”
On WR Puka Nacua’s role without Seahawks WR Cooper Kupp on the roster?
“On the field, I don't see his role changing too much. I think he’s done a hell of a job when he is given opportunities to go out there and make plays. He’s been great in the pass game and in the run game. He’s a great locker room guy. We love having him around. Cooper was an unbelievable leader for our team for a long time and a great player for us as well, but I think everybody has to be their own person and Puka’s going to be himself. We love him for who he is. I’m just excited for his continued growth,both physically and all that on the field. Yeah, that's great. As you get your feet wet in this league...this is year three for him. He'll become more and more comfortable with what his routine is going to look like, what his role on our team is and how to go out there and compete in practice and in games. I’m just excited for him to have another solid year.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE