Do Rams Have One of the NFL's Top Trios?
The Los Angeles Rams have assembled some of the best talent in the league over the past few seasons. This is especially the case on the offensive side of the ball.
Jacob Infante of the Pro Football Network recently ranked every team's best offensive trio.
He ranked the Rams' trio of Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams, and Puka Nacua as the fifth-best trio in the National Football League heading into the season.
"The Los Angeles Rams have strong offensive starters throughout their trio, and this group doesn’t even include Davante Adams. Matthew Stafford had a 93.7 passer rating with 3,763 passing yards last year, and Kyren Williams finished with 1,299 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns in another great campaign," Infante said.
"Though injury forced him to miss six games in 2024, Puka Nacua was fantastic in Year 2, leading our WR+ metrics with a 98.2 grade. He finished with more receptions and receiving yards per game than he did in his stellar rookie year. The Rams’ well-rounded group of offensive triplets make them a worthy addition to the top five of this list."
Nacua Speaks
Following training camp, Nacua noted how the Rams' receiving corps has changed since Adams arrived. Nacua should be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the move. Adams should give Nacua additional room to work.
“I think veteran leadership. I've asked Davante to lead our position group, to lead our position group drills. There is a respect for him to come in saying, ‘I don't want to push you out of the way or take your spot and be like, oh, I should be up there number one.’ But it's something that I have a huge amount of respect for his game, and I'm blessed to be around great people like ‘Coop’ [Former Rams Receiver Cooper Kupp] and to have Davante come in," Nacua said.
"So also, when I was in the front, I'm trying to sprint as fast as I can so I can turn around and watch him. So, I was like, ‘Hey, I think it'll make my job a little bit easier if you just go first.’ Today I was right there in the back and I'm just standing like this because I'm going to watch the tape again, but I'm like, there's nothing better than seeing him with my own two eyes.”
