The Rams' Biggest Weakness Heading into the Season
The Los Angeles Rams have addressed many of the issues that they had when they entered the offseason. Los Angeles has done a solid job of filling out their roster throughout the offseason, but still should consider adding more talent at certain position groups.
Los Angeles has some of the best talented in the league at some position groups. Still, the Rams have areas of weakness, like every team in the National Football League does.
Rams' Weakness
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus analyzed the Rams' roster for this season. Wasserman believes the Rams are talented; they still have areas in which they can improve. Wasserman believes one of those areas is the Rams' pass protection, which he lists as the team's biggest weakness.
"The Rams’ pass protection, or lack thereof, was often the biggest determinant of their success in 2024. They ranked 30th as a team in PFF pass-blocking grade and lost seven of the 11 games in which they earned a sub-62.5 PFF pass-blocking grade," Wasserman said.
"Their center position should be more stable with Coleman Shelton in the fold, but they need improvement from their guards and Alaric Jackson to be healthy for as many games as possible."
The Rams are trying to work on all aspects of their roster. Los Angeles is trying to prepare all players, both starters and reserves, for the season ahead. Following training camp, Rams Offensive Coordinator Mike LaFleur credited center Justin Dedich with stepping up nicely in camp.
"[Justin] Dedich is just a very smart dude. He can move on a whim amongst any of those interior spots. I'm sure he can tell the tackles what they need to do. You have to be at center to make sure we're direct and everything. He’s tough. He's smart. He's a guy's guy. He fits with these guys. He’s a good football player. We're fortunate to have him," LaFleur said.
As much as the Rams need Matthew Stafford to play well this season, they must also heighten their protection for an aging quarterback. Stafford has moved around less as he gets older and has struggled statistically when throwing under pressure. Time will tell if they can do so.
