The Rams' Biggest Strength Heading into the Regular Season
The Los Angeles Rams have done a solid job of not only putting themselves in position to be successful this season, but they have done so for the future as well.
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus recently analyzed the Rams' roster heading into the season. He believes their most significant strength is their group of pass catchers.
Wasserman noted that the Rams have a deep and talented group of wide receivers they can use however they would like this season. The Rams also have a coaching staff that knows how to put their players in the correct position. Assuming they execute, the Rams are positioned nicely.
"The Rams carried the NFL’s highest-graded wide receiver unit last season and could be even better in 2025. Puka Nacua led the NFL in PFF receiving grade despite missing six games. Los Angeles let Cooper Kupp depart but picked up Davante Adams, who earned a 76.8 PFF receiving grade last season. Tutu Atwell and Jordan Whittington are also viable options, as is a deep tight end room that features Tyler Higbee, Colby Parkinson, and second-round rookie Terrance Ferguson," Wasserman said.
Rams WR Room
Following training camp, Sean McVay noted how much different the Rams' receiving corps will be this season after the changes the unit underwent.
“The good thing is you get a player like [Wide Receiver] Davante [Adams] in. We'll miss both those guys. They were great teammates and great contributors. I love both of those guys for what they were to the locker room. You guys [media] obviously know the experience with Cooper [Kupp] and how much I love him. [Robinson] ‘D-Rob’ was such a breath of fresh air. He was so fun to be around the last couple of years. We'll definitely miss those guys," McVay said.
"On a positive, I'm really encouraged by the improvement from a lot of guys you've seen from year one to year two. You look at [Wide Receiver] Xavier Smith, you look at [Wide Receiver] Jordan Whittington, and you look at the improvement of even [Wide Receiver] Puka [Nacua] going from year two to year three, and [Wide Receiver] Tutu Atwell getting another year of experience has been awesome. Then you bring in somebody like Davante Adams, and he's been awesome. We’re continuing to figure that out, and that's a positive thing for us.”
Go and like our Facebook page today and give us your thoughts, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also, make sure you follow along right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI, and you will never miss any Rams content this season!